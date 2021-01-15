Hassie Derks (nee Northcutt)
Sept. 29, 1935 — Jan. 8, 2021
CROWN POINT, IN — Hassie Derks, 85, formerly of Lansing, Illinois, passed away peacefully January 8, 2021. She is survived by her children: Marvin (Sara) Derks, Ron (Cindi) Derks, Cheryl (Chuck) Blair and Karen (Jerry) Scherwin. Cherished grandmother of: Wes (Bekah) Derks, Ben (Lynsey) Derks, Danielle (Dave) Mankin, Greg (Alexa) Blair, Ryan Blair, Jerry (Lauren) Scherwin, Lauren (Josh) Batayeh, Daniel Derks and Megan Derks. Great-grandmother of Brayden, Aurora, Lincoln Blair, Avery and Reid Mankin and Remy, Dax, and Addisyn Derks. Fond sister to Oliver (late Phyllis) Northcutt, Mattie (Jack) Kellner, RebaNell (Larry) Piatt and Marcus (Nona) Northcutt. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews.
Hassie was preceded in death by her loving husband, Milton Derks, and grandson, Alex Derks. Also preceded in death by siblings: Richard Northcutt, Millard Northcutt, Dorothy Mead and Clark Northcutt.
Hassie was a founding member of Trinity Reformed Church in Munster, Indiana. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, fishing and staying active by walking daily; but most dear to Hassie's heart was spending time with her family. Her grandchildren were the light of her world. Many wonderful memories have been made with her grandchildren. Hassie was loved by all who knew her and she will be deeply missed.
Due to COVID-19, a private funeral will be held at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, Illinois, and burial at Oak Ridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Hassie's name to Hospice of the Calumet Area, Munster, Indiana.