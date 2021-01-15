Hassie Derks (nee Northcutt)

CROWN POINT, IN — Hassie Derks, 85, formerly of Lansing, Illinois, passed away peacefully January 8, 2021. She is survived by her children: Marvin (Sara) Derks, Ron (Cindi) Derks, Cheryl (Chuck) Blair and Karen (Jerry) Scherwin. Cherished grandmother of: Wes (Bekah) Derks, Ben (Lynsey) Derks, Danielle (Dave) Mankin, Greg (Alexa) Blair, Ryan Blair, Jerry (Lauren) Scherwin, Lauren (Josh) Batayeh, Daniel Derks and Megan Derks. Great-grandmother of Brayden, Aurora, Lincoln Blair, Avery and Reid Mankin and Remy, Dax, and Addisyn Derks. Fond sister to Oliver (late Phyllis) Northcutt, Mattie (Jack) Kellner, RebaNell (Larry) Piatt and Marcus (Nona) Northcutt. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews.

Hassie was a founding member of Trinity Reformed Church in Munster, Indiana. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, fishing and staying active by walking daily; but most dear to Hassie's heart was spending time with her family. Her grandchildren were the light of her world. Many wonderful memories have been made with her grandchildren. Hassie was loved by all who knew her and she will be deeply missed.