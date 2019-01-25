HAMMOND, IN - Hattie L. Bass, 81, a resident of Hammond for over 60 years, passed away Sunday, January 20, 2019. She was employed with Chapman Laundry and Mills Electric. Hattie was a member of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church. Hattie loved family time, listening to music, and playing cards. She is preceded in death by parents: Annie Mae Lenox and Jimmie Dorsey Sr., three brothers, two sisters, one daughter, and one son. She leaves to cherish memory, one daughter: Geneva Sellers, two sons: Ira Dorsey Sr. and Eddie (Shirley) Bass. She will be forever remembered by her five sisters, two brothers, seven grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren. She will be missed by her nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation Saturday, January 26, 2019 from 9:00-11:00 a.m., funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1117 Merrill Street, Hammond, IN. Rev. Herman Polk officiating. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery. Services Entrusted To POWELL-COLEMAN FUNERAL HOME.