HAMMOND, IN - Hazel Cattenhead, 70, of Hammond, IN passed away Tuesday, July 17, 2018 at home.
Hazel is preceded in death by her parents Roosevelt and Farrow Clark Sr. and sister, Marlene Doyle. Hazel also is preceded in death, within 5 days of her beloved sister, Freedonia Dent on July 12, 2018.
Hazel is survived by her brother, Roosevelt Clark; her nephews Shawn (TaWanda) Dent, Troy Clark, Travis (Michelle) Clark, Coi Clark, and Damon Hines; several grand nieces and nephews along with a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held Friday, July 27, 2018 at Noon at DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME 3831 Main Street East Chicago, IN 46312. Visitation one hour prior to service. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery, Griffith, IN.