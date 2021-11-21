VALPARAISO - Hazel Tesmer, 94 of Valparaiso, formerly of Wanatah, passed away peacefully at home on November 17, 2021. She was born November 28, 1926 in LaCrosse to the late Ezra and Anna (Stieglitz) Meiss, and graduated from LaCrosse High School in 1944. Hazel began her career as a Postal Clerk and retired as Postmaster from the Wanatah Post Office in 1989, after 30 years of service. She was a current member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Valparaiso, and a former member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Wanatah, where she had been involved in the Rosary Society. Hazel was also a member of the Koselke-Mayfield American Legion Women's Auxiliary in Wanatah, Royal Neighbors of America in Wanatah, Red Hat Society, and the Valparaiso Woman's Club, where she served as a Past President. She also enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, and playing pinochle, bridge, and bunco in card clubs, including The Carefree Club, which she was a part of in Wanatah and Valparaiso. Hazel will be remembered for being a gracious lady with a kind heart.