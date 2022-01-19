WANATAH - Heather Anne Balon (Dudley) 64 of Wanatah, Indiana passed away peacefully in the arms of her husband on January 15, 2022, after a long battle with Huntington's disease. Heather was born on March 11, 1957 in Grand Rapids, Michigan and moved to Indiana when she met her husband, Ron Balon. Heather had a huge heart and lived a full life bursting with love and laughter. She was an active member at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Wanatah. She enjoyed singing, dancing, playing cards, traveling, sunshine, and especially spending time with friends and family. When you remember Heather, remember her smile, which she kept on her face until the very end of her life.
She is survived by her husband, Ron Balon; three kids: Ashley (Bruce) Benton, D.J. (Amanda) Balon, Stephanie (JP) Garza; her grandchildren: Cora and Carter Benton, and Jacob Balon, her sisters: Kathy Swanson and Vicky (Jim) McDonnell and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents: Douglas and Mary Jane Dudley and siblings: Mary, Margaret, Doug, Paul, and Claire Audrey.
Visitation will be held at NEWHARD FUNERAL HOME Thursday January 20th from 3-7:30 p.m. A funeral mass will be at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Wanatah Friday January 21st at 11:00 am. Rev. Jerry Schweitzer officiating with burial at Morgan Cemetery in Hanna to follow. Lunch will be provided after Friday services. Funeral luncheon location will be announced later. In lieu of flowers please make donations to hdsa.org.