WANATAH - Heather Anne Balon (Dudley) 64 of Wanatah, Indiana passed away peacefully in the arms of her husband on January 15, 2022, after a long battle with Huntington's disease. Heather was born on March 11, 1957 in Grand Rapids, Michigan and moved to Indiana when she met her husband, Ron Balon. Heather had a huge heart and lived a full life bursting with love and laughter. She was an active member at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Wanatah. She enjoyed singing, dancing, playing cards, traveling, sunshine, and especially spending time with friends and family. When you remember Heather, remember her smile, which she kept on her face until the very end of her life.