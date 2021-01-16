Hector Garza
HOBART, IN — Hector Garza, 86, of Hobart, passed away peacefully on January 13, 2021.
He was a lifelong member of the VFW and American Legion. He served in the Army and also worked as a Gary police officer and for the County Sheriff Police Department. Hector also worked at US Steel Mill for over 30 years. His biggest love was horses. Hector trained them, rode in parades and was proud to be a Charro. His horses were Raindrops, Blancita and Big Boy. Hector started the first Mexican radio station in Gary in the 1970s. He loved going to the casinos, occasionally have his beers, being in the garage and hanging out with family and friends. He will be deeply missed.
Hector was preceded in death by his father, Fernando Garza; mother, Cenovia Flores; wife, Susan Garza; and partner, Bonnie Fassoth.
He is survived by his children: Dora Arroyo, Patty Arroyo, Alex (Sandy), Carlos, Christina, Fernando (Domonique) and Adrian (Karen); 22 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Nena (Steve) Mitchell and Maria (Jesse) Rocha.
A time of sharing for Hector will be Monday, January 18, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 E. 7th St., Hobart. Interment at Calumet Park Cemetery. www.burnsfuneral.com.