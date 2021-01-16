Hector Garza

He was a lifelong member of the VFW and American Legion. He served in the Army and also worked as a Gary police officer and for the County Sheriff Police Department. Hector also worked at US Steel Mill for over 30 years. His biggest love was horses. Hector trained them, rode in parades and was proud to be a Charro. His horses were Raindrops, Blancita and Big Boy. Hector started the first Mexican radio station in Gary in the 1970s. He loved going to the casinos, occasionally have his beers, being in the garage and hanging out with family and friends. He will be deeply missed.