LANSING, IL - Hedwig Annamarie Barbara Hauptmann Lambert, age 82 of Lansing IL, passed away peacefully in her sleep Sunday, September 16, 2018. She was born to late Michael and Henricka Hauptmann of Bamberg, Germany on August 22, 1936.
Hedwig (Hedy) immigrated to the U.S. from Germany in 1955 when she was 19. She was a wife, homemaker and mother of five children. Later in 1976 she got her driver's license and then worked for Dunkin Donuts in South Holland, IL for 20 years; where she was affectionately known as 'Grandma' to all.
She is preceded in death by brothers: Alfred Hauptmann and Richard Hauptmann and sister: Hilde Carlstrom all of Germany, husband: Fred Lambert, Sr. and daughter, Sylvia (John) Buiter of Griffith.
Survivors include brother, Kurt (Lotte) Hauptmann of Germany; sister, Irmgard of Germany and Hermine (late John) Pockuba of Schererville; daughter, Sandra (Mark Lewellyn) Gora of Hammond; sons: Fred II (Lori) of Hammond, James of Sauk Village and Eric (Julie Brown) of Crown Point; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; one great great- grandchild and many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Laura Malacina who lovingly cared for her the last 3 1/2 years of her life.
Visitation will be held on Thursday September 20, 2018 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME , 8415 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. A service will be held on Friday September 21, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at Oakland Memory Lanes, Dolton, IL.