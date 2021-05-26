LOWELL, IN — Hedwig "Hattie" Bailey, 93, of Lowell, IN, passed away Monday, May 24, 2021. Her husband, Roy E. Bailey, passed away in 2001; son, Robert W. Bailey, passed in 2018. Hattie had four children: Barb (John) Sauer, Ronald (Debbie), Robert and Wayne; grandchildren: Julie, Brian, Nicole and Joseph; and great-grandchildren: Alden, Carmen, Benjamin, Amber, Elizabeth, Blaze, Logan and Tyler.

She worked at San Remo's for 10 years, Carson Prairie Scott for 20 years, after retirement she worked at The Davis Store in Lowell for a short time. Hattie graduated from Fraebel High School and Teletype School in Omaha, Nebraska. She loved going to lunch with her Fraebel classmates of 1946. She was also an inactive member of PNA, PWA and Madam Curie.