 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hedwig 'Hattie' Bailey

Hedwig 'Hattie' Bailey

Hedwig 'Hattie' Bailey

LOWELL, IN — Hedwig "Hattie" Bailey, 93, of Lowell, IN, passed away Monday, May 24, 2021. Her husband, Roy E. Bailey, passed away in 2001; son, Robert W. Bailey, passed in 2018. Hattie had four children: Barb (John) Sauer, Ronald (Debbie), Robert and Wayne; grandchildren: Julie, Brian, Nicole and Joseph; and great-grandchildren: Alden, Carmen, Benjamin, Amber, Elizabeth, Blaze, Logan and Tyler.

She worked at San Remo's for 10 years, Carson Prairie Scott for 20 years, after retirement she worked at The Davis Store in Lowell for a short time. Hattie graduated from Fraebel High School and Teletype School in Omaha, Nebraska. She loved going to lunch with her Fraebel classmates of 1946. She was also an inactive member of PNA, PWA and Madam Curie.

A memorial service will take place at a later date.

SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, Lowell, IN. www.sheetsfuneral.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: 'Time for Me to Drive' campaign promotes Illinois tourism

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts