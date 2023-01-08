 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Heidi Marie Bock

Feb. 13, 1946 - Dec. 9, 2022

Heidi Marie Bock, a retired bank teller at Northern Trust, born in Darmstadt, Germany, resided in Chicago, IL, sadly left us on December 9th, 2022 at the age of 76. She is survived by her daughter, Andrea Bock-Koizumi (husband Matt Krysinski); and grandson, Remi Masao Krysinski. Memorial visitation Saturday, January 14th, 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at LAKEVIEW FUNERAL HOME, 1458 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago, IL. In place of flowers, you may donate to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Heidi's name. For information 773-472-6300.

