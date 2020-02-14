Heidi Zima (nee Sencaj)

Heidi was born in Hamburg, Germany and came to America when she was only six. She became a long-time resident of Lake County, IN. The family loved the States and became proud American citizens, something she spoke of with much pride. She wrote a book for her kids for Christmas of 2017, so they would know what life was like for her and the family in the old country and the new country. It was a true legacy of love for them. She was a 28 year member of the Schererville Central Lions Club, and a co-founder of the Schererville Historical Society: past secretary. She worked for the town of Schererville for many years, as well as at Children's Therapy Plus in Crown Point. She retired from Crete-Monee H.S. in Crete, IL.