Heinrich Popp passed away at the age of 90 to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. He is survived by his wife Trudy Popp (nee Giegold) of almost 68 years. He leaves behind one sister, Elsbeth Sutton (nee Popp) of Omaha, NE (late Robert Sutton). Three of his four children: Edith Popp of Mineral, Virginia, Richard Popp of Santa Ana, California, Marlene (Matt) Dillon of Munster, Indiana. He was blessed with eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his daughter Elfriede Zimbrich, his parents Adam and Hedwig Popp, along with two sisters and their husbands, Annemarie and Fritz Dorge and Irmgard and Don Sambrookes.

He found great pleasure and happiness in his extended family particularly his nieces and nephews who always found time to love and support him. He was an avid singer and proud of his 40-plus years membership with the Schiller Liedertafel. Heinrich was loved by many and will be truly missed.

Friends may visit with the family on Friday, December 30, 2022 at SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, Illinois from 9:00 to 11:00 AM followed by a chapel service at 11:00 AM with Deacon Jim Renwick officiating. Heinrich will be laid to rest at Concordia Cemetery, Hammond, Indiana. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Heinrich's name to a charity of your choice. www.schroederlauerfh@gmail.com