Helen Ada DeLauro (nee Collins)

Helen and Elliott moved to Gary, and later, to Highland, where they raised their five children. After retirement they moved to Fort Myers, Florida, in 1983. Helen has been a resident of Crown Point since 1993.

She was a loving wife and mother, and her family meant everything to her. Always an avid pinochle player, she enjoyed playing cards with her family and her friends at the Civic Center. Helen loved life and was ready to go anywhere within a minute's notice. She will be greatly missed by all.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL (7535 Taft Street, Merrillville, IN) between the hours of 1:00 and 5:00 PM. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, December 13, 2021, with visitation from 9:30 AM until time of service. Revered Cory Wielert, of Wittenburg Village, officiating.

Burial will take place following the funeral service at Calumet Park Cemetery (2305 West 73rd Avenue, Merrillville, IN).

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association.