Helen Agelopoulos

Preceded in death by her husband Pete. She is survived by her loving sons: Jim (Claudia) Agelopoulos, George Agelopoulos, and Gus (Jovonne) Agelopoulos; two grandchildren: Nonda and Eleni; sisters: Dina Trakas and Georgia (George) Dimopoulos, and sister-in-law Bessie Kouros; numerous nieces and nephews. Helen was born in Nestani,Greece. She came to the region in 1966 and became the owner and operator of the Indiana Restaurant in East Chicago, and The Wheel Restaurant in Hammond.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Schererville with Rev. Demetrios Kounavis officiating. At rest Ridgelawn Cemetery, Gary. Friends are invited to visit with Helen's family at St. George from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday prior to funeral services. Helen was a member of the St. George Greek Orthodox Churchand The St. George Philoptochos Society. She was a kind and gentle woman who was loved and will be missed by all those who knew her. May her memory be eternal. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. George Greek Orthodox Church. LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME SCHERERVILLE 219 322 6616