CROWN POINT, IN - Helen Ann Stallings (nee Shafer), age 97, of Crown Point, formerly of Croton, Ohio, passed away quietly in her sleep at the Crown Point Christian Village, Crown Point, IN on Thursday, December 30, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, William Stallings, Jr; as well as her brother, Dr. Richard Shafer.

Helen is survived by her three children: William (Margaret) Stallings III, and Richard (Nancy) Stallings, and Ann (Daniel) Wilmoth. She is also survived by four grandchildren: Mary Beth (Dave) Byard, Sara (Robert) Richmond, Heather (JC) Flanigan, and Riley Stallings; three great-grandchildren: Olivia Byard, Nolan Byard, and Piper Richmond; sister, Jane Mack (nee Shafer) of Auburn, IN; as well as various nieces and nephews.

Services will be a private, family only, mass at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, Valparaiso, Indiana.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to the Crown Point Christian Village in Crown Point, IN, in Helen's name. BURNS FUNERAL HOME, Crown Point entrusted with arrangements.