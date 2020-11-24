 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Helen Botsko

Helen Botsko

{{featured_button_text}}

Jan. 6, 1927 - Nov. 19, 2020

GARY, IN - Mrs. Helen Botsko, age 93, of Gary, Indiana, passed away on November 19, 2020. Helen was a strong woman, with strong faith. A fun loving , crazy, wild Mom and Grandma, affectionately known as "GG". She loved cooking for us, gardening, and crocheting. She was a big prankster and jokester. She resided at her current residence for 67 years. Mrs. Botsko leaves to cherish her wonderful memories, three daughters: Paulette (Larry) Barker, Deborah Botsko and Janice Schumacher; grandchildren: Brad (Lynette) Barker, Chris (Dion) Katsouros, Joe (Jodi) Barker, Hollie (Ryan) Litke, and Josh (Stephanie) Schumacher; great-grandchildren: Braden, Amber, Avery, James, Zoe, Bryn, Jacob, Madison, Mason, Ella, and Ryder; sister, Theresa (Bill) Carpenter; sister-in-law, Sarah Wilczynski; special friend, Homer; and many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Botsko and son, Zachary Botsko.

In lieu of flowers, family request donations be made to the Hospice of the Calumet Area 600 Superior Ave. Munster, IN. 46321 (219) 922-2732 in Helen's honor. Due to the new Covid-19 restrictions, services for Mrs. Botsko will be private.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts