GARY, IN - Mrs. Helen Botsko, age 93, of Gary, Indiana, passed away on November 19, 2020. Helen was a strong woman, with strong faith. A fun loving , crazy, wild Mom and Grandma, affectionately known as "GG". She loved cooking for us, gardening, and crocheting. She was a big prankster and jokester. She resided at her current residence for 67 years. Mrs. Botsko leaves to cherish her wonderful memories, three daughters: Paulette (Larry) Barker, Deborah Botsko and Janice Schumacher; grandchildren: Brad (Lynette) Barker, Chris (Dion) Katsouros, Joe (Jodi) Barker, Hollie (Ryan) Litke, and Josh (Stephanie) Schumacher; great-grandchildren: Braden, Amber, Avery, James, Zoe, Bryn, Jacob, Madison, Mason, Ella, and Ryder; sister, Theresa (Bill) Carpenter; sister-in-law, Sarah Wilczynski; special friend, Homer; and many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Botsko and son, Zachary Botsko.