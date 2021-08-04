November 22, 1927 - August 2, 2021

OGDAN DUNES, IN - Helen (Burge) Korpak, age 93 of Ogden Dunes, IN formerly of Brighton, OH passed away on Monday, August 2, 2021 in Portage, IN. She was born on November 22, 1927 in Wellington, OH to Jesse and Christina (Ziegler) Burge.

Helen is survived by her children: Nancy (Jorge) Benavente, Nina Simpson, Mary (John) Duran, John (Carrie) Korpak and Frank (Debbie) Korpak; sister, Lilian Gaskill and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews . She was preceded in death by her father, Jesse Burge; mother, Christina Burge; husband, Frank Korpak and son-in-law, Bob Simpson.

Helen was a member of Brighton Methodist Church and Ogden Dunes Community Church. She graduated from Ohio State University with a degree in Education and earned her Master's in Administration and Supervision from Purdue University. Helen worked as a teacher, guidance counselor and principal at Lake Station Junior/Senior High School. Helen was a member of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society and President of the Ogden Dunes Book Club. She loved family gatherings and holidays and enjoyed cooking for her family. Helen was a huge fan of Ohio State Football. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend and will be deeply missed.

All services will be private. EDMOND & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, Portage Chapel was entrusted with arrangements. Memorial donations in Helen's name may be made to the VNA Hospice. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.