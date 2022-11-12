 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Helen "Connie" Toyias

Dec. 7, 1931 - Nov. 7, 2022

Helen "Connie" Toyias, age 90, passed away on November 7, 2022.

She was born on December 7, 1931 to the late Steve and Mary Kepros in Marion, Iowa.

She was a loving mother to son: Angelo (Lori) Toyias; Yia-Yia to granddaughters: Cori (John) Rybicki, Hilary (Jeremy) Ballard, and Bethany (Tomasz) Juchniewicz; a Great Yia-Yia to eight great grandchildren; and an aunt to numerous nieces. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 69 years: John; and sister: Pauline (George) Colias.

Connie retired as a bookkeeper from Tip-Top Super Market. She was an active member at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, as a Sunday school teacher and a life-long member of the Philoptochos Society.

Visitation with the family will be on Monday November 14, 2022 from 10:30-11 a.m. at St Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 7021 Hohman Ave., Hammond, IN with a funeral service to follow officiated by Fr. David Bissias. Interment will be at Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond, IN.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her loving memory to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church. Please leave condolences at www.burnskish.com.

