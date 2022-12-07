CALUMET CITY, IL - Helen D. Fredianelli (nee Haney), age 99 of Calumet City, IL passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 67 years, James Fredianelli. Helen was the loving mother of Helen Ann (Lawrence) Hagerman, Joan (Bruce) Collard, Jane (George) Yurkanin, James (Terri) Fredianelli, Donna (Mike) Vianello, Joseph (Sheri) Fredianelli and Jill (Matthew Withrow) Fredianelli; dear grandmother of Hillary (Dan) Wyman, Andrew (Nancy) Hagerman, Anita (Christopher) Young, Kiera Hagerman, Bridget (Mark) Swinford, Larry Hagerman, John (Jaime) Hagerman, Peter (Sarah) Hagerman, Kevin (Dawn) Collard, Craig (Kristina) Collard, Kristin (Jeremy Patton) Collard, Jim and Brett Fredianelli, Meagan and Kaitlin Vianello; dearest great-grandmother of Santana, Anya, Luke, Drew, Caroline, Helen, Charlie, Nora, Jack, Jackson, Laila, Anna, Grace, Lily, Keri, Kyle, Quinn, Ben, Elizabeth and William. Also survived by sisters, Mary, Jean, and Marcella; and brother, John. Preceded in death by brothers, Harry (Bud) and Ray Haney.