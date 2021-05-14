SCHERERVILLE — Helen D. Poracky, formerly of Schererville, passed away peacefully on October 25, 2020, at the Rittenhouse in Portage, IN.

Preceded in her death by her husband Albert T. Poracky. Helen is survived by her sons, Al (Louise), Jim (Beverly) and Jerry (Mary Jane). Survived by seven grandchildren: Tom (Laura) Poracky, Kristen (Anthony) La Rocca, Kasey (Michael) Wallis, Kyle (Sara) Poracky, Matt (Serenity) Poracky, Layne (Daniel) Drudge and Logan Poracky; along with five great-grandchildren: Landon Poracky, Sydney Poracky, Sevastian Giovanna La Rocca, Titus Poracky and Wes Poracky.

Helen was a devoted member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Highland.

There will be a memorial Mass celebrating Helen's life on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at 10:30 a.m., directly at Our Lady of Grace Church, 3025 Highway Ave., Highland. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Our Lady of Grace School. www.fagenmiller.com.