Helen Dolores 'Dutch' Zimmerman

VALPARAISO, IN — Helen Dolores "Dutch" Zimmerman, 88, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020, at Rittenhouse Village in Valparaiso, IN, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's. Known from childhood as Dutch, she was born in Valparaiso on February 8, 1932, the daughter of Paul H. Miller and Cecile (Beu) Miller. She grew up on West Monroe Street in Valparaiso, next door to her father's business, Miller Glass Service.

Dutch was a 1949 graduate of Valparaiso High School, where she was a cheerleader and president of the Booster Club. She attended Valparaiso University during the 1949-1950 academic year and was a member of Kappa Tau Zeta sorority. She also was a member of Tri Kappa service sorority. After attending VU, she spent several months in Washington, D.C., as a clerical worker for the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Dutch married U.S. Air Force Cadet Robert G. Zimmerman in Houston, Texas, on January 26, 1952. Robert was the son of Mr. and Mrs. Englebert Zimmerman Jr. of Valparaiso. Dutch and Robert had two sons, Jeffry S. (born July 4, 1953) and Martin J. (born March 8, 1956).