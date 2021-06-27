VALPARAISO, IN - On June 20, 2021, Helen E. Gardner, lifelong resident of Valparaiso, passed away of cancer in her home at age 72, with her sister, a friend, and VNA Home Hospice staff at her side.

Friends knew her for her kindness, her intellect, and her ability to listen and offer a truthful perspective and advice. She was a loving and supportive sister. Despite the setback of having contracted polio at age 5 and its lifelong effects, she was an accomplished student, was designated a National Merit Scholar, and attended the University of Chicago 1966-1967. She later worked as a nanny, and as a rental property manager at which she excelled. She had a lifetime of loving her many cats, all things vintage, cooking, and classic films.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul J. Gardner and Eveline E. Gardner. Helen leaves behind her sister Gillian Gardner, who will miss her so much, and many loyal and giving friends.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift in her honor to the Independent Cat Society, which is a no-kill shelter, P.O. Box 735, Westville, IN 46391, https://www.catsociety.org/donate.html , or to Olson Veterinary Services LLC, 55 Morthland Dr., Valparaiso, IN 46383, https://www.olsonvetservices.com, as Dr. Randi Olson will use the funds to help lower income people with their pets or assist local shelters. Note that your donation is in honor of Helen Gardner, please.