Helen E. Magyar
May 24, 1923 — Feb. 18, 2021
VALPARAISO, IN — Helen E. Magyar passed away peacefully on February 18, 2021. Helen was born May 24, 1923, to Michael and Anna Grcich in Donora, PA. She married Alex Magyar in 1948. Alex passed away in October 1997. Helen was preceded in death by a son, Gerard; sister, Dorothy Emler; and brother, Joe Grcich.
Helen is survived by sisters, Kay Koday, Ann Janecek and sister-in-law, Virgina Grcich. Helen is mourned by her sons: Bob, Bill, Bud and Barry and grandchildren, Megan and Spencer.
