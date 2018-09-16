Subscribe for 33¢ / day

CROWN POINT, IN - Helen E. Mandich, of Crown Point, IN, December 19, 1927 -- September 8, 2018. 'It is the dash between the dates of birth and passing we cherish the most'.

BURNS FUNERAL HOME, CROWN POINT entrusted with Private funeral arrangements.

www.burnsfuneral.com

