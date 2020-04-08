Helen (Eleni) Poulos

Helen is survived by her husband: Frank Poulos of 61 years; daughter and son-in-law: Frances and George Zahariadis; grandsons: Stavro and Frank Zahariadis; sister: Bessie Pavlopoulos; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and Godchildren. Helen was preceded in death by her parents: Panagiotis and Ekaterini Batalis; and brothers: John and Andy Batalis.

Helen was born in Lousika, Patron, Greece, and immigrated to the United States with her father and brother John when she was 15 years old. After a year and a half, Helen's mother, sister Bessie, and brother Andy would follow.

Helen worked at Arthur Weiner as a seamstress where she made lifelong friends. She was a member of SS. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral and loved volunteering at the food pantry where she enjoyed the company of her church family whom she loved so very much. Helen was also a member of St. Helen's Philoptochos of Merrillville and enjoyed playing bingo every week with her friends. She loved nature and all of God's creations. Anyone who knew Helen knew that her grandsons were her pride and joy. She was caring and loved helping others. Helen was loved and will be missed by all who knew her.