GRIFFITH, IN - Helen F. Miller of Griffith passed away on Saturday June 26, 2021.
She is survived by her children: Richard Jr. (Lori) Miller, Mary Kay Roney, Paul (Beth) Miller; 13 grandchildren: Matthew, Megan, Macie Miller (fiance Jovica Perisic), Christopher Jr. (Sarah) Roney, Raquel (Geoff) Benson, Sophie, Andrew Roney, Laurel (Ben) Pauza, Alexis (Gabe) Saliba, Hayley, Blake and Mia Miller; great grandchildren: Kailea and Christopher III; former daughter-in-law Lisa Miller, numerous nieces and nephews.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Ann Broschart; husband Richard Miller Sr.; brothers: Charles (Eileen) Broschart, Robert (Elaine) Broschart, Jerome Broschart, and beloved sister Marianne (Dan) Oprish.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday July 8, 2021 beginning at 10:00 AM at St. Mary Catholic Church located at 525 N. Broad St., Griffith with Fr. Keith Virus celebrating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery in Hobart.
Friends may meet with the family on Wednesday July 7, 2021 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. Glen Park Ave., (45th Ave.) Griffith.
Helen was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church for over 60 years and was a Life Master with the American Contract Bridge League. Helen graduated from St. Mark's Catholic School, Lew Wallace High School, and St. Mary's Hospital School of Nursing.
Helen worked for various doctors and hospitals after her children went to school. She enjoyed reading, sewing, boating, Wheel of Fortune aficionado and entertaining her children and grandchildren at her Diamond Lake Home.
Helen's greatest enjoyment was being a wife, mom, and grandma to her family.
She will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her.
For more information, please contact WHITE FUNERAL HOME at (219) 924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com.