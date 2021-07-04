GRIFFITH, IN - Helen F. Miller of Griffith passed away on Saturday June 26, 2021.

She is survived by her children: Richard Jr. (Lori) Miller, Mary Kay Roney, Paul (Beth) Miller; 13 grandchildren: Matthew, Megan, Macie Miller (fiance Jovica Perisic), Christopher Jr. (Sarah) Roney, Raquel (Geoff) Benson, Sophie, Andrew Roney, Laurel (Ben) Pauza, Alexis (Gabe) Saliba, Hayley, Blake and Mia Miller; great grandchildren: Kailea and Christopher III; former daughter-in-law Lisa Miller, numerous nieces and nephews.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Ann Broschart; husband Richard Miller Sr.; brothers: Charles (Eileen) Broschart, Robert (Elaine) Broschart, Jerome Broschart, and beloved sister Marianne (Dan) Oprish.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday July 8, 2021 beginning at 10:00 AM at St. Mary Catholic Church located at 525 N. Broad St., Griffith with Fr. Keith Virus celebrating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery in Hobart.

Friends may meet with the family on Wednesday July 7, 2021 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. Glen Park Ave., (45th Ave.) Griffith.