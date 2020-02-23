Helen G. Kenda (nee Gargas)

Helen G. Kenda (nee Gargas)

{{featured_button_text}}

HEGEWISCH, IL - Helen G. Kenda (nee Gargas), age 94, late of Hegewisch, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John Kenda. Loving mother of John Kenda, Joan (David) Hahn, Kathy (Tom) Bassetto, Anthony (Diana) Kenda, Diane (Dan) Rutovic and Thomas (MaryAnn) Kenda. Kind grandmother of Gina, Julie, Tommy, Danielle, Nicole and Jacqueline. Proud great grandmother of Leo, Ean, Kara, Cole and Dean. Caring sister of the late Loretta, late Marie, late Ace, late John, late Stacia, late Joan, Joe and Audrey. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services 8:30 a.m., Monday, February 24, 2020 at OPYT FUNERAL HOME, 13350 S. Baltimore Ave., Chicago, IL 60633 to St. Florian Church for 9:30 a.m. Mass. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. Visitation 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Sunday, February 23, 2020. (773) 646-1133 or www.opytfh.com

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts