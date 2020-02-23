Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

HEGEWISCH, IL - Helen G. Kenda (nee Gargas), age 94, late of Hegewisch, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John Kenda. Loving mother of John Kenda, Joan (David) Hahn, Kathy (Tom) Bassetto, Anthony (Diana) Kenda, Diane (Dan) Rutovic and Thomas (MaryAnn) Kenda. Kind grandmother of Gina, Julie, Tommy, Danielle, Nicole and Jacqueline. Proud great grandmother of Leo, Ean, Kara, Cole and Dean. Caring sister of the late Loretta, late Marie, late Ace, late John, late Stacia, late Joan, Joe and Audrey. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews.