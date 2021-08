HAMMOND, IN — Helen Greski, age 98, of Hammond, IN, passed away on Monday, August 23, 2021. Helen is survived by her children: Bob (Jeanie) Greski and John Greski; grandchildren: Jennifer Lynn Kabia, Robert Christopher Greski, and Michael Scott Greski; and great-grandchildren: Isha and Aiden Kabia, and Nathan Greski. Preceded in death by her husband Leonard Greski; son Jim Greski; and several brothers and sisters.