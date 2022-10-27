June 17, 1931- Oct. 25, 2022

CROWN POINT, IN - Helen J. Melcher (nee Dalke), age 91, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.

Helen is survived by her three children: William Fathke, Sandy (Greg) Henderlong, and Sharon De St. Jean; six grandchildren: Erik and Peter Fathke, Kristen (Josh) Owen, Adam (Sara) Henderlong, Evan Henderlong, and Amy De St. Jean; three great-grandchildren: Hailey and Jackson Owen, and Barrett Henderlong; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and good friends.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Donald L. Melcher.

Helen was raised in Wanatah, IN and was a graduate of Wanatah High School Class of 1948. She received her nursing degree from Gary Methodist School of Nursing. Helen worked for the Lake County Health Department and retired from the Crown Point School System as a school nurse in 1993. She was a faithful member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Crown Point and Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Westfield, IN. Helen was a member of South Lake County Agricultural and Historical Society and Lake County Agricultural Society. Helen donated many hours to Trinity League and the church's Mission Quilt projects. She was a very loving wife, mother, and grandmother who will be deeply missed.

Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, October 30, 2022 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION AND RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

Additional visitation will take place on Monday, October 31, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 250 S. Indiana Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 at 9:30 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 10:00 AM with Pastor Ethan Spira officiating. Interment to follow at Maplewood Memorial Cemetery in Crown Point, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Helen's name to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 250 S. Indiana Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307, or Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 4283 E. 191st St., Westfield, IN 46062.

