Dec. 23, 1932 - Dec. 26, 2022
HAMMOND, IN - Helen Jeannette Dennis made her transition from earth to the heavenly realm on December 26, 2022. She was born on December 23, 1932, in Cairo, Illinois to the late Helen Collier and Henry Douglas. She was introduced to Christ at an early age. Her time on earth was spent working as a lab technician, traveling the world and various other adventures. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Linda Oakes.
She is survived by her loving husband of 31 years, Harris Dennis, daughter Helen (Ernest) Hopson, sister Carnell Stuckey, dearly missed by her 4 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren, and a host of aunts, an uncle, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Services will be held on Saturday January 7, 2023, at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, located at 1117 Merrill St. Hammond, IN 46320. Visitation 9:00 a.m. and services 11:00 a.m. Officiated by Rev. Herman Polk Sr. Services Entrusted To POWELL-COLEMAN FUNERAL HOME.