HAMMOND, IN - Helen Jeannette Dennis made her transition from earth to the heavenly realm on December 26, 2022. She was born on December 23, 1932, in Cairo, Illinois to the late Helen Collier and Henry Douglas. She was introduced to Christ at an early age. Her time on earth was spent working as a lab technician, traveling the world and various other adventures. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Linda Oakes.