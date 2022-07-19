Feb. 26, 1933 - July 15, 2022

Helen Joan (nee Petro) Panfil, daughter, sister, wife, mother, Gram, GG, aunt and loyal friend, passed away at age 89, on July 15, 2022. Helen was born February 26, 1933, in Yonkers, New York and married Joseph Panfil, Sr on September 11, 1954 who predeceased her in 1981. Helen's mother (the late Helen Bednar Petro) raised her along with her surviving siblings: Joseph (Aurora) Petro, Terry (the late Andy) Borash and Marilyn (Tom) Valko as a single mother. She had many fond memories of Yonkers and her family growing up despite difficult times.

She is survived by her children: Melanie (Ben) Cernauskas, Mary Beth "Betsy" (Larry) Jarvis, and Joseph (Cynthia) Panfil, Jr. She was proud Gram to Wendie (Bill) Dwyer, Jennifer Esquivel, Leif (Sara) Reese, Rebecca (Matt Carter) Jarvis, Jolene (Jeff) Bogacki, Katie (Jim Pak) Jarvis, Joseph (Kara) Panfil, Benjamin (Ally) Panfil, and Lucas (Lauren) Panfil. She was the beloved GG to Alex (Makenzie) Esquivel, Taylor Dwyer, Wil Dwyer, Skylar Todd, Molly Esquivel, Madison Carter, Ava Reese, Blake Bogacki, Hailey Carter, Addison Reese, Jackson Bogacki, Autumn Reese, and Kayla Panfil; and one great-great-grandchild, Raeleigh Esquivel. Helen is also survived by many nieces and nephews

Helen was retired from Marshall Fields and a member and officer of many clubs including SPARC at Saint Maria Goretti and the Tri-Town/Schererville Seniors. Helen was a long-time cherished member of Tops IN 1437, where she recently achieved her 5 year status as a KOPS. Helen participated in the outpatient cardiac rehab at Franciscan Dyer and made many friends and thanks the nurses for their care while she was in the program.

Helen loved crossword puzzles, jigsaw puzzles, playing Scrabble and Yahtzee, playing pinochle at St John Township Center and playing cards of any form but her favorite was poker

Visitation will take place on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. - 8 p.m. at the Elmwood Chapel, 11300 W. 97th Ln. (1/2 block west of U.S. 41/Wicker ave. at 97th Ln.) St. John. IN. 46373. Visitation and Funeral Services, Wednesday, July 20, 2022 DIRECTLY at St. Maria Goretti Chuch, 500 Northgate Drive, Dyer, IN 46311 from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to St. Maria Goretti Food Pantry in Helen's memory. www.elmwoodchapel.com 219-365-3474