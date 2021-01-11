CROWN POINT, IN - Helen K. Helwig, age 98, of Crown Point, passed away at Wittenberg Village January 2, 2021. She was a graduate of Tolleston High School, class of 1940. Helen retired after 62 years of dedicated service in a law office.

She is survived by her sister, Eleanor Lissey; nephews: Guy R. (Kathy) Wahlman, Robert (Kiki) Wahlman; two great-nieces; one great-nephew; three great-great-nephews; two great-great-nieces; cousins; and godchildren. Helen was preceded in death by her parents, John and Katherine Helwig; step-mother, Anna Helwig; sister, Hilda Wahlman; brothers-in-law: Charles R. Wahlman, John Lissey; niece, baby, Cindy Wahlman.

She was a friend to many and enjoyed traveling, concerts, and plays. There will be no visitation due to Covid-19. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice. BURNS FUNERAL HOME, Crown Point entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com.