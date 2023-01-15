Sept. 14, 1929 - Jan. 10, 2023

LYNWOOD, IL - Helen Kawalski (nee Wlodek), age 93, of Lynwood, Illinois passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. She was born September 14, 1929 in Harvey, Illinois to Albert and Mary Wlodek. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was loved by all who knew her and will be greatly missed.

Helen is survived by her two sons, David and Gary Kawalski; granddaughter, Tatiana Kawalski; and sister, Wanda (Frank) Malec. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Edward, and her brothers and sisters, Edward Wlodek, Mary (Adam) Starzyk, Josephine (Emil) Szcepanski, Irene (Lawrence) Ricci, and Frank (Geraldine) Wlodek.

Funeral service will be private. Helen will be laid to rest with her husband at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, Illinois. SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME has been entrusted with Helen's care and arrangements. www.schroederlauer.com