CROWN POINT, IN - Helen Korotky (nee Kordys), age 99 of Crown Point formerly of Merrillville, passed away on Wednesday, May 19, 2021.

She is survived by her husband Walter "Wally" Korotky of 48 years; sisters: Lillian (Armand) Lopez, Bernice (late John) Szmutko, Shirley (late Tom) Bobin; her many nieces and nephews; and sisters-in-law: Jennie and Diane Kordys. Preceded in death by parents John and Mary Kordys; sister Veronica Dobis; brothers: Anthony (Catherine), Joseph, John (Audrey), Leonard and Stanley "Stas" Kordys.

Mrs. Korotky was a faithful member of Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church and a former parishioner of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. She was a graduate of Emerson High School, Class of 1939 and retired from Gary Tube Works, U.S. Steel with 30 years of service. Helen was also a member of American Legion Auxiliary Unit #209.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE, 6360 Broadway, Merrillville on Tuesday from 3:00–7:00 PM. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 beginning at 9:30 AM from PRUZIN BROTHERS CHAPEL and 10:00 AM from Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 5885 Harrison St., Merrillville with Rev. Pat Gaza officiating. At rest Calumet Park Cemetery.

