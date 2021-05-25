Helen Kovach (nee Bodnar)

Helen Kovach was born to Andrew and Julia (Harajda) Bodnar. She was a lifelong resident of the Whiting-Robertsdale Community and was a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School, Class of 1947. She was a lifelong member of the former Immaculate Conception Church, Whiting and the St. Ann Sodality. Helen knew how to live life and was the “Mary Poppins” of her time. She doted over all her family from her children to her great-grandchildren. Telling stories, baking, playing games and taking many trips in the family camper. She embraced her civic duty by supporting numerous family-caring Democratic politicians. She treated her neighborhood like family. Everyone knew where they could find love and a cookie. She will be greatly missed and fondly remembered as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandma and a friend to all who knew her. (219)659-4400