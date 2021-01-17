Feb. 19, 1946 - Jan. 11, 2021
CROWN POINT, IN - Helen L. Dorin, age 74, of Crown Point, born in Gary, IN on February 19, 1946 to Stanley and Helen (Hranilovich) Boric entered into eternal rest on January 11, 2021 at St. Anthony Hospital.
Loving mother to her five children: Craig (Amy) Dorin of Pittsburgh, PA; Christopher (Mindy) Dorin, Stacie (Scott) Johnsen, Nadine Stash, and Phillip (Kristen) Dorin of Crown Point; Cherished grandmother to Josylyn, Mikayla, Alaina, Chase, Elijah, Owen, Avery, Magnus, Jonah, Hunter, Mavryk, David and numerous nieces and nephews. Sister to Edith (Eugene) Bujdoso of Crown Point, Marie (David, deceased) Tomes of Westminster, CO, Therese Boric of Dyer, Marge Boric (Marsha Raulston) of San Francisco, and Stanley, Jr. of Cincinnati.
Helen was preceded in death by her ex-husband Matthew B. Dorin. Second generation owner of Boric Religious Supply Inc., Helen was dedicated to helping people learn, live and express their faith. Helen earned the beloved title of "Momma D" by opening her home to several of her children's friends in need of unconditional love and support. The light generated by her life and the love she shared with others made the world a brighter place for all who knew her. Proud of her educational accomplishments Helen graduated from Caroline Academy, attended College at St. Joseph's, obtained an MA from Indiana University and was a teacher for the Diocese of Gary in her early years. Active in her community, Helen was a congregant of St. Mary's Parish, Crown Point and a supporter of the Serra Club. She deeply enjoyed being a long-time choir member. Helen was a board member for the St. John Chamber of Commerce. She also served numerous terms on the Midwest Church Goods Guild. Helen is an associate of School Sisters of St. Francis and associate of School Sisters of Notre Dame.
Friends are invited to celebrate her life on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 from 2:00-7:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point. A private mass and burial service will be held Wednesday, January 20, 2021. Serra Club Memorial donations in Helen's name may be made to Another Christ Burse, or St. Joseph's Carmelite Home (http://www.carmelitehome.org/donate.php#donate). www.burnsfuneral.com