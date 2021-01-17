Helen L. Dorin

Helen was preceded in death by her ex-husband Matthew B. Dorin. Second generation owner of Boric Religious Supply Inc., Helen was dedicated to helping people learn, live and express their faith. Helen earned the beloved title of "Momma D" by opening her home to several of her children's friends in need of unconditional love and support. The light generated by her life and the love she shared with others made the world a brighter place for all who knew her. Proud of her educational accomplishments Helen graduated from Caroline Academy, attended College at St. Joseph's, obtained an MA from Indiana University and was a teacher for the Diocese of Gary in her early years. Active in her community, Helen was a congregant of St. Mary's Parish, Crown Point and a supporter of the Serra Club. She deeply enjoyed being a long-time choir member. Helen was a board member for the St. John Chamber of Commerce. She also served numerous terms on the Midwest Church Goods Guild. Helen is an associate of School Sisters of St. Francis and associate of School Sisters of Notre Dame.