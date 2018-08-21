HEBRON, IN - Helen L. Fishero (nee DeKock), age 80, of Hebron, IN, passed away on Sunday, August 19, 2018.
Helen is survived by her children: Alan (Sharon) McKay of Crown Point, IN, Jean (Mark) Herrera of Portage, IN and daughter of Max, Lisa (Charles) Allen of Michigan; grandchildren: Lindsey (Chris) Delgado, Justine and Marissa Herrera; great-grandchildren: Sevetta and Julian Delgado; sister: Kathryn Searle; and special friend: Sharon Schroeder, who was like a sister.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Gordon 'Max' Fishero; parents: J. John and Helen DeKock; sisters: Martha Blomquist and Mary Stiles; and son of Max: Stephen Fishero.
Helen was a member of the Hebron United Methodist Church. She was a life-long resident of Hebron, with her family heritage going back to her great-grandfather homesteading there. Helen was a teacher in the Hebron Public Schools; teaching first, third and fourth grades and loved her students. Helen played an active role in her grandchildren and great-grandchildren's lives.
Helen graduated from Purdue North Central with a master's degree. She was in a Bunco club from 1960. Helen was a member of Wrong Ways Squares and also enjoyed ballroom dancing. She was an avid runner with over 10,000 miles logged and over 100 races run, starting at age 45 and running for over 20 years. As a blood donor, Helen gave over nine gallons.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 23, 2018, at GEISEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 624 N. Main St., Hebron, IN 46341 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, August 24, 2018, at 10:30 AM at Hebron United Methodist Church, 202 W. Church St., Hebron, IN 46341 with Pastor Pete Ward officiating. Interment to follow at Hebron Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Hebron United Methodist Church or The Hebron Volunteer Fire Department.
Sign Helen's online guestbook and view directions at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com - (219) 996-2821.