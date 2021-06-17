Helen L. Newell

June 9, 1953 — June 11, 2021

GARY, IN — Helen L. Newell of Gary, IN, age 68 passed on Friday June 11, 2021 at home surrounded by loved ones.

Survivor's include her mother Alberta Hailey; sisters: Carolyn Hailey, Debra Hailey, Edwina Burnside Hailey and Wanda McCoy; brother Charles Hailey Smith.

Preceded in death by her husband Reginald Newell; father Artis Hailey Sr.; brothers: Artis Hailey, Jr. and James Hailey, Sr.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, June 18, 2021 at Christian Revival Center, 805 W. 57th Ave., Merrillville , IN. Viewing will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Newell and Hailey families during their time of loss.