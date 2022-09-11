LANSING, IL - Helen L. Robinson, age 91, resident of Lansing, Illinois, passed away on Monday September 5, 2022.

She is survived by her son, Todd (Suzanne) Robinson and their four children. Helen's grandchildren; Adam (Alicia) Robinson; great-grandchildren: Landon, Riley, Carter and Beau. Jeremy (Erin) Robinson, Drew Robinson and Cassidy Robinson. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Marion George Robinson and second husband Dan Olin. Also preceding her in death was her son Dale E. Robinson. She came from a large family with six sisters, a brother and many nieces and nephews. She was also very close with George's family and was always surrounded by the members of her large and loving family.

As she moved on in life she enjoyed time with friends traveling and visiting casinos as she developed a winning streak at the slot machines. Earlier in life she could be found riding hundreds of miles on her bike each week also with family and friends. If not on a bike then playing volleyball for hours on end, again with family and friends. She and her late husband George were fixtures at each baseball, basketball, football, bike racing and any other activity the family had. These were her passions in life.

Visitation with the family will be Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Rd., Lansing, IL from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. There will be a private graveside service for family and friends immediately following this visitation at Skyline Memorial Park, Monee Illinois, where she will be laid to rest with her husband George. www.schroederlauer.com