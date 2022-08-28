WHITING - Helen L. Stribiak (nee Frastak), 87, of Whiting, passed away peacefully on the early morning of Thursday, August 25, 2022 at St. Catherine Hospital, East Chicago. She was the beloved wife for 53 years of the late Michael I. Stribiak who passed away January 17, 2015; loving mother of Michael R. (Christine) Stribiak and Debbie Stribiak; cherished grandmother of Maegan and Julianne Stribiak and Ashley Sudar; special nieces and nephews, Rosemary Payne, Sonny O'Drobinak, Jerry O'Drobinak and Barbara Kalina and many more dear nieces and nephews; her devoted caregiver, Dawn and nurse, Tracy. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Mary O'Drobinak and brother, Peter Frastak.

Helen Stribiak was born on November 2, 1934 in Fort William (Thunder Bay), Ontario, Canada to Paul and Julia (Matis) Frastak. At the age of 16 she immigrated to the United States and settled in Whiting. She became a member of the former Immaculate Conception Church, Whiting, currently a member of St. Adalbert Church, Whiting and the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Assoc., BR. 452. She was a retiree of Indiana Bell Telephone (AT&T) with over 40 years of service and was a former employee of Boulevard Sales, Whiting with a service of 17 years. Helen loved her canine companions and enjoyed bingo, trips to the casino and was an avid bowler, participating in many leagues through the years. Devoted to her family, Helen will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Whiting Food Pantry or to the Whiting "Gimmer Shelter" (for pets) would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400.