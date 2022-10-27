ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL/HEGEWISCH, IL - Helen L. Such (nee Twardosz), Age 95, late of Arlington Heights and formerly of Hegewisch, passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Beloved wife of the late James Such. Loving mother of: Nancy (Allen) Dunbar and James B. (Eve Mayer) Such; Caring grandmother of: Dawn (Ryan) Scheib, Lauren Such, Kevin Such and Michael Such; Dear aunt, great-aunt and great-great-aunt of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents: John and Anna Twardosz and siblings: Mary (late August) Zralka, Andrew (late Jean) Twardosz, Lottie (late John) Sabados, Steve (late Julie) Twardosz, Edward (late Eva) Twardosz, Stanley (Marian) Twardosz and Evelyn Twardosz.