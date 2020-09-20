 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Helen L. Werner

Helen L. Werner

{{featured_button_text}}

FORT WAYNE - Helen L Werner 75, of Fort Wayne, Indiana passed away on September 18, 2020. Helen was born in East Chicago, Indiana on April 8, 1945. She married Thomas Werner on October 23, 1965.

Helen is survived by her husband, Thomas Werner; and sons: Thomas Jr. (Susan) and Timothy; and grandson, Noah. Helen was preceded in death by her parents John and Ethel Carmon; brothers Donald; Conrad; Adrian; Wavy; Gene and sisters Hilda; and Evelyn.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from from 10AM - 12noon at Burns-Kish Funeral Home, 5840 Hohman Ave, Hammond, IN with funeral services at 12noon.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts