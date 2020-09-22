× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FORT WAYNE - Helen L Werner 75, of Fort Wayne, Indiana passed away on September 18, 2020. Helen was born in East Chicago, Indiana on April 8, 1945. She married Thomas Werner on October 23, 1965.

Helen is survived by her husband, Thomas Werner; and sons: Thomas Jr. (Susan) and Timothy; and grandson, Noah. Helen was preceded in death by her parents John and Ethel Carmon; brothers Donald; Conrad; Adrian; Wavy; Gene and sisters Hilda; and Evelyn.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from from 10AM - 12noon at Burns-Kish Funeral Home, 5840 Hohman Ave, Hammond, IN with funeral services at 12noon.