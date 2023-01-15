Helen Lamb (nee Rosolanka)

HAMMOND, IN - Helen Lamb, age 90, of Hammond, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.
Helen is survived by her loving daughters, Judith Lamb and Patricia Lamb. Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 62 years, Wendell; son, Robert (still living, Kathleen) Lamb; parents; and siblings.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Directly at Descent of the Holy Spirit Orthodox Church 525 E. 77th Ave in Schererville with Fr. Lev Holowaty officiating. Helen will lie in state at the church from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. At rest Chapel Lawn Cemetery in Schererville, IN. In lieu of flowers, donations to Descent of the Holy Spirit would be appreciated.
SOLAN-PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, entrusted with services. Solanpruzinfuneralhome.com