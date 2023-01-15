Helen Lamb (nee Rosolanka)

Helen is survived by her loving daughters, Judith Lamb and Patricia Lamb. Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 62 years, Wendell; son, Robert (still living, Kathleen) Lamb; parents; and siblings.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Directly at Descent of the Holy Spirit Orthodox Church 525 E. 77th Ave in Schererville with Fr. Lev Holowaty officiating. Helen will lie in state at the church from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. At rest Chapel Lawn Cemetery in Schererville, IN. In lieu of flowers, donations to Descent of the Holy Spirit would be appreciated.