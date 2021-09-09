Jan. 28, 1930 - Sep. 4, 2021

VALARAISO, IN - Helen Louise Marchand, 91, of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully Saturday, September 4, 2021 in her home surrounded by her family.

She was born January 28, 1930, in Raleigh County, WV, to Elmer Edward and Lorena June (Vest) Vest. Helen was a proud daughter of a West Virginia coal miner.

Helen enjoyed watching T.V., listening to gospel music and shopping with her children and grandchildren. She deeply loved her family, especially her grandchildren.

In Valparaiso, IN, she married Jimmie Henry Marchand, who survives. This year they celebrated 54 years of marriage.

Also surviving are her daughter, Rosemary Quillen of Portage; three grandchildren: Yvonne Tompkins, Michael Quillen and Jennifer (Brian) Hallmen; and three great grandchildren: Aubrey Quillen, Elliana Hallmen and Everley Hallmen.

Preceding in death were her parents; two children: David and Patricia Cook; one brother, Raymond Vest; and two sisters: Dorothy Vest and Clare Creveda.