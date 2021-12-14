Helen M. Benick (nee Yurkas)

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Helen M. Benich (nee Yurkas), age 89, of Merrillville, IN, passed away on Tuesday, December 7, 2021.

Helen is survived by her sons: Fred (Judy) Benich and John (Mary) Benich; grandsons: Fred and Jake Benich; great-grandsons: Freddy and Luke; many nieces and nephews; and special friend, Norma Rhodes.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Benich; son, Robert Benich; parents: John and Mary Yurkas; infant sister, Margaret; and brothers: George (Carol) and Paul (Cathy) Yurkas.

Helen was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Church and Croatian Union Lodge 170.

Arrangements have been entrusted to GEISEN-PRUZIN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES in Merrillville, IN. Funeral Services were Private for the family with interment at Calumet Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Helen's name to Down Syndrome Association of Northwest Indiana in Care of Freddy's Friends (https://dsanwi.org/donations/dsanwi/).

