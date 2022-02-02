Feb. 23, 1926 - Jan. 30, 2022

LaPORTE, IN - Helen M. Breitsprecher (nee Spoor), age 95 of LaPorte formerly of Hobart passed away Sunday, January 30, 2022. She was born on February 23, 1926 to the late Vernon and Carrie Spoor. Helen was a member of the Michigan Avenue United Methodist Church of Hobart, the New Chicago Post 454 American Legion Ladies Auxiliary and the Hobart VFW Post 5365 Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed gardening and she loved her family especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by three sons: Ronald M. (Karen) Breitsprecher of Fort Collins, CO; Lester A. "Arnie" (Paula) Breitsprecher of Hammond, IN; Donald R. (Tracy) Breitsprecher of Fultondale, AL; one daughter, Carrie (Wade) Meyers of LaPorte, IN; seven grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lester M. Breitsprecher, two brothers, Ronald and Julius Spoor, and one granddaughter, Sarah Breitsprecher.

Funeral services are Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart. Burial will follow at Hobart Cemetery. Visitation is Friday, February 4, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, Hobart Chapel. (219) 942-2109 or online at www.Reesfuneralhomes.com.