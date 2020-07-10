Helen M. Fekete (nee Chermak)

Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020, 10:30am at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting; a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:00am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S., officiating; interment, St. John Cemetery, Hammond; visitation at the funeral home on Monday morning from 9:00am to time of services. Due to the current health situation a limitation of 50 people are allowed in the funeral home at one time, face masks must be worn, social distancing is expected and temperatures will be taken. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the charity of your choice, would be appreciated. Expressions of sympathy may be placed online at www.baranfh.com (219) 659-4400.