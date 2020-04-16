Helen M. Kerr (nee Helfen)

She was born and raised in Griffith, IN. Helen was preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, Samuel V. Kerr, and her brother, Edward Helfen. She was survived by six children: Diane Kerr; Vincent (Denise) Kerr; Mary (James) Thomas; Patrick Kerr; Jeanette Whitworth; Lester (Joann) Kerr. She is the grandma to Amy (Arthur) Wright; Rachael Whitworth; Karin (Brian) Hargrove; Lisa (Cory) Dehnart; Samuel Kerr; Steven Kerr; and great-grandma of Abigail and Adam Wright, Aliyah Dehnart and Sophia Hargrove. She is also survived by her brother, Roy (Wilma) Helfen and many cousins, nieces and nephews.