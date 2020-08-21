× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND, IN - Helen M. Kerr (nee Helfen), age 90, of Hammond passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. She was born and raised in Griffith, IN. Helen was proceeded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, Samuel V. Kerr, and her brother, Edward Helfen.

She was survived by six children: Diane Kerr; Vincent (Denise) Kerr; Mary (James) Thomas; Patrick Kerr; Jeanette Whitworth; Lester (Joann) Kerr. She is the grandma to Amy (Arthur) Wright; Rachael Whitworth; Karin (Brian) Hargrove; Lisa (Cory) Dehnart; Samuel Kerr; Steven Kerr; and great-grandma of Abigail and Adam Wright, Aliyah Dehnart and Sophia Hargrove. She is also survived by her brother, Roy (Wilma) Helfen, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Helen retired from the School City of Hammond. Helen was an avid bowler, swimmer, baker and Cubs fan. Helen was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother and will deeply be missed by all who knew her.

A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 10:00 am until the time of service at 2:00 pm, at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2828 Highway Ave in Highland. www.fagenmiller.com