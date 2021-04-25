May 19, 1927 - Feb. 19, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN - Helen M. Koza (nee Leeson), age 93, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Friday, February 19, 2021.

Helen is survived by eight children: Catherine Simpson (Tom) Parochelli, Linda (Tom) Husum, Jane (Angelo) DeAngelis, David (Ronna Laveille) Koza, Terri (the late Joel) Grossi. Diane (Liam) Carey, Mary Ann (Garry) Rooney and James (Donna) Koza; 16 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; sister: Lucille Skertich; and sister-in-law: Florence (Bob) Rys. She was preceded in death by her husband: Walter J. Koza and her brother: Edward Leeson.

Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.

A private family Memorial Service will be held. Inurnment will be held at Abraham Lincoln Cemetery.

For the health and safety of the Koza family, we kindly ask that masks be worn while attending the visitation. Thank you.

